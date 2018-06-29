Bali's Highest Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash 2,500 Meters into Sky (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The volcano was active in 2017, forcing Indonesian authorities to close the airport and evacuate tens of thousands of locals from their homes near the dangerous mountain last December.

Mount Agung, the highest peak of the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, erupted this week, spewing vast amounts of dense smoke and hot ash 2,500 meters (about 8,200 ft.) up into the sky. According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Bali airport had to cancel 450 flights, affecting over 75,000 people.

The volcano had a major eruption in 1963, killing upwards of 1,100 people.