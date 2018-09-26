Cuba Calls For Return of Gitmo From United States, Seeks Compensation

"We shall continue to demand the end of the cruel economic commercial and financial blockade, the return of the illegally occupied territory of the Guantanamo naval base and adequate reparations for our people for the thousands of dead and disabled and for the economic and property damages caused to Cuba over so many years of aggression," Diaz-Canel said.
Despite tensions between Washington and Havana, Diaz-Canel said that Cuba was always willing to engage in dialogue with the United States.
President Donald Trump has re-imposed many restrictions on exchanges between the United States and Cuba that were eased during the Obama presidency.
Trump last month set new limits on US travelers to the island and banned payments to a military-linked organization that controls the island’s tourist industry.
All comments
Show new comments (0)