Cuba Calls For Return of Gitmo From United States, Seeks Compensation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Cuba wants the United States to return the Guantanamo Naval Base to Cuban sovereignty and pay compensation for human and environmental suffering caused by years of US aggression, President of the Cuban Counsel of Ministers Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"We shall continue to demand the end of the cruel economic commercial and financial blockade, the return of the illegally occupied territory of the Guantanamo naval base and adequate reparations for our people for the thousands of dead and disabled and for the economic and property damages caused to Cuba over so many years of aggression," Diaz-Canel said.

Diaz-Canel also said the Cuban revolution is "alive and kicking, true to its principles," despite the US efforts to impose a regime change on the island.

Despite tensions between Washington and Havana, Diaz-Canel said that Cuba was always willing to engage in dialogue with the United States.

President Donald Trump has re-imposed many restrictions on exchanges between the United States and Cuba that were eased during the Obama presidency.

Trump last month set new limits on US travelers to the island and banned payments to a military-linked organization that controls the island’s tourist industry.