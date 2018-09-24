Caracas Dissatisfied With Quota for Oil Output Set by OPEC-Non-OPEC Deal - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela is not satisfied with its quota for oil production under the Vienna agreement of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers and is currently taking measures needed to restore its level of oil production, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik.

"The oil production has dropped indeed, we disagree with Venezuela's quota as part of the OPEC-Non-OPEC deal," Venezuela's ambassador to Russia said, while noting that on the other hand "concrete steps" aimed at the restoration of the nation's "capability to produce oil are being taken now."

According to Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, during [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro's visit to China, a very important issue was discussed relating to financial assistance for Venezuela's oil production.

"It will help us to return to the oil production levels set by the [Vienna] agreement of December 2016. Our quota, which we have agreed on, remains the same, but in reality, we do not meet it. But Maduro already has a concrete plan to restore oil production levels," the diplomat stated.

READ MORE: Venezuela Extends Temporary Ban on Carrying Weapons for One Year

The political crisis in the country has been complicated by the economic situation being affected by a global drop in oil prices and US sanctions imposed after Washington blocked US investors from buying Venezuelan debt.

Venezuela-Russia High-Level Commission's Co-Chairs May Hold Bilateral Meeting

Co-chairs of the Russia-Venezuela High-Level Intergovernmental Commission Yury Borisov and Tareck El Aissami might have a bilateral meeting ahead of the commission's holding, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told Sputnik in an interview.

"As part of the joint intergovernmental commission, we have new co-chairs in both countries. Venezuela is represented by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies Tareck El Aissami, while Russia is represented by [Russian Deputy Prime Minister] Yury Ivanovich Borisov. The possibility of their meeting ahead of the holding of the high-level intergovernmental commission is being examined," the ambassador indicated.

© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File US Won’t Be Able to Shut Down Iran’s Oil Exports - Tehran OPEC Representative

According to the diplomat, the intergovernmental commission is likely to meet in late October — early November.

"There is no exact date yet, both sides are now working on the possibility of holding it [the commission's meeting] in the second half of October or early November. But there is still no exact date," the ambassador said.

READ MORE: Brazil Reinforces Border Security Due to Influx of Migrants from Venezuela

The last meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission was held in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in April.