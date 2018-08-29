Venezuela Extends Temporary Ban on Carrying Weapons for One Year

On Wednesday, Venezuelan authorities extended a temporary ban on carrying firearms and knives for one more year amid the growing turmoil the country, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said.
"In accordance with a joint decision of the Ministry of Defense and the Interior… a temporary ban on carrying firearms and steel weapons on the whole territory of the country has been prolonged for a year. This measure, if necessary, to be extended, is part of the actions to guarantee the safety of citizens as well as peace and internal order,” Reverol wrote on Twitter.
The political crisis has been complicated by the fact that the economic situation in the country is affected by a global slump in oil prices and US sanctions imposed after Washington blocked US investors from buying Venezuelan debt.
According to various media reports, over 100 people died during protests last year.
