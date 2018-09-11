Mexican President-Elect Invites Putin to Inauguration Slated for December 1

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday held talks with Russian Ambassador to Mexico Viktor Koronelli and discussed bilateral Russian-Mexican relations, local media reported.

According to the Quadratin news portal, Lopez Obrador and Koronelli discussed possible cooperation projects, including in infrastructure. The talks lasted for approximately 40 minutes.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's future foreign minister, said on Monday that Lopez Obrador has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin at his swearing-in ceremony. "Lopez Obrador invited [Putin] to accompany him on December 1 at the ceremony of swearing in and taking office," Ebrard told reporters after his meeting with Russian Ambassador in Mexico Viktor Koronelli.

According to Ebrard, Obrador was ready for Putin's visit at any time convenient for the Russian president. The Russian Embassy in Mexico, however, has not commented on Koronelli's meeting with Ebrard.

Mexico held its general election in early July. Obrador secured some 44 percent of the votes.

