President Trump Announces New Trade Agreement With Mexico

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the new trade deal between the US and Mexico which leaves Canada on the outside looking in. Economist Mark Frost joins the hosts to talk about this announcement and how it might shake things up regarding NAFTA economic policies.

Guests:

Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | What have President Trump and Mexico done to NAFTA?

Julie Kelly — Writer and Former Political Consultant | How the Mainstream Media Used John McCain's Death to Attack President Trump

Elizabeth Beck — Miami-based Plaintiff Lawyer | Challenging the Integrity of both the DNC and Twitter

Igor Lopatonok | Film Producer & Director of the film ‘Ukraine on Fire' | EXCLUSIVE: Director of the Film 'Ukraine on Fire' talks about his Must-See Movie

Unfortunately, many in the mainstream media used the passing of Senator John McCain as an opportunity to attack President Trump. Writer and political consultant Julie Kelly returns to the show to talk about the media's coverage of McCain's death and how every event seems to get politicized in our current political environment.

Both the DNC and Twitter are currently dealing with issues of integrity as the words and actions coming from these respective entities are not always aligned. Lawyer Elizabeth Beck is engaged in legal cases involving both organizations which she will breakdown with Garland and Lee on today's show.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined on the phone by Igor Lopatonok, Director of the film, ‘Ukraine on Fire.' What does Igor's film teach about the history of Ukraine, and why is it a vital movie to watch in order to understand the current geopolitics and tension in the region?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com