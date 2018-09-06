Register
01:12 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Western Wall and Dome of the rock in the old city of Jerusalem

    Paraguay to Move Embassy Back to Tel Aviv From Jerusalem, Israel Outraged

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yourway-to-israel
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    2122

    Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni said on Wednesday that the country will move its embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem, a reversal of the controversial decision made by Paraguay’s previous administration.

    "Paraguay wants to contribute to an intensification of regional diplomatic efforts to achieve a broad, fair and lasting peace in the Middle East," Castiglioni said, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz.

    Now, Israel is responding by closing its embassy in Paraguay and recalling its ambassador for consultations, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said.

    The Latin American nation followed in US President Donald Trump's footsteps in May when former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes decided to relocate the country's embassy to Jerusalem. He was the third foreign leader to do so, following Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and Trump himself. But Paraguay's move, at least, appears to be short-lived, because after three months, newly elected President Mario Abdo Benitez was more amenable to lobbying from Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, who pushed for a reversal.

    Cartes even went to Israel for a ceremony for the new Jerusalem embassy in May, which was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes walks next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin upon his arrival for a meeting at the Israeli president's residence in Jerusalem, ahead of the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Paraguay Opens Embassy in Jerusalem, Following US Example (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    The decision to move the embassy back to Tel Aviv was reportedly made a month ago, not long after the new administration was ushered in. Maliki participated in the inauguration of the new president, but the two nations decided to keep mum about the move so as not to attract pressure on Paraguay from Israel, according to Haaretz.

    "The decision is in accordance with international law and [United Nations] Security Council decisions. It's a breakthrough for Palestinian diplomacy vis-à-vis the international community," Maliki said.

    Paraguayan media reported that the initial decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem was unpopular in the country. Many world leaders consider the question of whether Jerusalem is an Israeli or a Palestinian city to be in dispute, and the United Nations considers East Jerusalem to be illegally occupied by Israel. The Palestinian Authority maintains that East Jerusalem is its nation's capital.

    Related:

    Israel Admits to Giving Guns to Anti-Government Extremists in Syria
    Jewish Home MK Tells Palestinian Colleagues ‘Israel is Not Your Country’
    Philippines' Duterte Touts Israel as 'the Only Country' to Buy Arms From
    Assad Sent Secret Letter About Syria-Israel Talks on Golan Heights – Kerry
    Israel Closer to Arab World Due to 'Bad' Iran Nuke Deal - Netanyahu
    Philippines' Duterte Calls Hitler 'Insane' at Holocaust Memorial in Israel
    'Champion of Peace': Israel’s Arab MPs Back Jeremy Corbyn in Antisemitism Debate
    Tags:
    Palestine, diplomacy, embassy, Jerusalem, Israel, Latin America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse