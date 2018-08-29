Argentine Ex-President Cristina Kirchner Says Rights Violated During Searches

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Argentine’s ex-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner said that her rights were violated during searches in her house as part of a bribery probe.

"I have just learned that among the items ordered to be confiscated by [judge Claudio] Bonadio from my home in El Calafate, there were the presidential ribbons and rods of [former president of Argentina] Nestor [Kirchner] and mine. The unlimited violation of human rights and guarantees," the former president wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The searches took place last week.

READ MORE: Police Find Files on Businessmen, Spies in Argentine Ex-President Home — Reports

© Sputnik / Maria Plotnikova Argentina Cuts GDP Growth Outlook to Negative, Forecasts Poverty to Rise

A new bribery case was brought against Kirchner after the notes of an Argentinian businessman's driver, alleging the massive corruption by state officials, surfaced in the media in early August. The notes claim that the country's businesses paid millions in bribes to officials of the Argentinian Ministry of the Interior, Public Works and Housing.

On August 13, Kirchner appeared before court and demanded to close the bribery case against her as well as to dismiss the judge and prosecutor responsible for the investigation into the case.

In May, Kirchner was questioned by the court as part of a separate money-laundering case. She, along with other high-ranking officials of her administration, is also under criminal prosecution over the suspected cover-up of details of the 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires.