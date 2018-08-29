Peru Declares Emergency at Border Over Venezuelan Migrants Influx - Reports

The state of emergency was introduced in the northwestern Tumbes region, with regional authorities being granted rights to use all the necessary means to lower the high level of risk in the area, the Reporte 1 news outlet said.
On Saturday, the Peruvian authorities said the Venezuelan migrants would need a passport to enter the country.
However, thousands of Venezuelans have already entered Peru, raising the authorities' concerns about the spread of various diseases such as measles and malaria in the areas mostly affected by the influx of migrants.
Venezuela has been struggling with political and economic crises, including a shortage of goods, galloping inflation and a fall in government revenues caused by a decline in oil prices. As a result, many Venezuelans have been seeking asylum in other countries.
