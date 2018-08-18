Maduro to Establish Single Exchange Rate Linked to Cryptocurrency 'Petro'

Maduro vowed earlier to link wages of Venezuelans to the Petro. Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA will carry out all transactions in the petro cryptocurrency starting from August 20. According to the president, both petro and bolivar will be in circulation starting August 20, and petro will be pegged to bolivar.
In July, Maduro said he had ordered for the ailing national currency to be redenominated.
Meanwhile, the annual inflation rate in Venezuela reached 82,766 percent in July.
"The inflation rate in July was 125 percent, accumulated inflation – 10,664.7 percent, annual inflation – 82,766 percent, daily inflation – 2.7 percent. This is why Venezuelans are protesting on the streets. There is no salary or pay raise, as they are taken away by hyperinflation," Venezuelan parliament Finance Commission Rafael Guzman wrote on Twitter.
In May, US President Donald Trump signed an order prohibiting US citizens and legal bodies from making any transactions involving debts tied to the Venezuelan government debt as well as preventing Venezuelan officials from selling equity in any government-owned entity, including PDVSA, as part of its tightened sanctions on the country's government. This step followed Maduro's re-election, which Washington has criticized as unfair.
