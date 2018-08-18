Maduro to Establish Single Exchange Rate Linked to Cryptocurrency 'Petro'

Caracas has launched in February its own Petro cryptocurrency backed by the country's oil reserves amid country's severe economic meltdown. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Friday night that the country would create a single exchange rate that would be linked to Petro.

Maduro vowed earlier to link wages of Venezuelans to the Petro. Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA will carry out all transactions in the petro cryptocurrency starting from August 20. According to the president, both petro and bolivar will be in circulation starting August 20, and petro will be pegged to bolivar.

In July, Maduro said he had ordered for the ailing national currency to be redenominated.

"The new bolivar will be issued on August 20 and will be tied to the petro [cryptocurrency]… We will also knock five zeros off the bolivar," Maduro said on national television.

Meanwhile, the annual inflation rate in Venezuela reached 82,766 percent in July.

"The inflation rate in July was 125 percent, accumulated inflation – 10,664.7 percent, annual inflation – 82,766 percent, daily inflation – 2.7 percent. This is why Venezuelans are protesting on the streets. There is no salary or pay raise, as they are taken away by hyperinflation," Venezuelan parliament Finance Commission Rafael Guzman wrote on Twitter.

The economic situation in the Latin American country has deteriorated due to the deficit of goods, accelerating inflation, a fall in the government’s revenues driven by dropping oil and gas prices, as well as mass protests in the country.

In May, US President Donald Trump signed an order prohibiting US citizens and legal bodies from making any transactions involving debts tied to the Venezuelan government debt as well as preventing Venezuelan officials from selling equity in any government-owned entity, including PDVSA, as part of its tightened sanctions on the country's government. This step followed Maduro's re-election, which Washington has criticized as unfair.