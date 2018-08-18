UN Recommendations on Jailed Sivla's Rights 'Have No Legal Effect' - Authorities

The UN Human Rights Committee urged Brazil on Friday to ensure that political rights of Brazil’s jailed former president are observed given that he was registered as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.
The committee also urged Brazil to refrain from hindering Lula da Silva from participating in the election until after his court appeals were completed.
However, Brazilian authorities do not consider binding the recommendations by the UN Human Rights Committee regarding observance of jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s political rights as a presidential candidate, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Friday.
The 72-year-old began serving his 12-year prison sentence in April on charges of accepting a luxury apartment as a bribe from a construction firm in return for concessions, a claim he denied. Lula da Silva served as president from 2003 to 2010 and remains very popular in the country.
