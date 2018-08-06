Register
06:54 GMT +306 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's General Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz, speaks during news conference at her office in Caracas, Venezuela

    Ex-Venezuelan Prosecutor Refutes Allegations of Plotting Assault on Maduro

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Attempted Attack on Venezuelan President Maduro (13)
    0 0 0

    Sacked Venezuelan Prosecutor General Luisa Ortega Diaz on Monday rebuffed Caracas’ allegations of organizing the attempted assassination of President Nicolas Maduro, saying that if she really was behind the attack, it would have been successful.

    “My fight with the tyranny is led only with the weapon that the law provides me. You, Jorge Arreaza and your chief Nicolas Maduro, well know that when I plan something, I do it well. If I was behind this plan, the country would be already celebrating its freedom. Stop lying,” the former prosecutor general wrote on Twitter.

    On Sunday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza accused Ortega Diaz as well as Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, among others, of staging the attack on the president. The Colombian leader refuted the allegations.

    Drones
    CC0
    WATCH: Video of Assassination Drone that Targeted Maduro Exploding
    On Saturday, a military parade in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas attended by Maduro was interrupted by what the authorities said was an assassination attempt on the life of the president. A Venezuelan rebel group Flannel Soldiers claimed responsibility saying they had used two drones loaded with explosives. Maduro was unharmed, but seven soldiers sustained injuries.

    Ortega was fired on August 5, 2017 after criticizing the election to a controversial Constituent Assembly as well as police brutality during anti-government protests, which have led to many deaths. The former official then fled to Colombia, where now she is under protection of the country's authorities.

    Topic:
    Attempted Attack on Venezuelan President Maduro (13)

    Related:

    Multiple Journalists Detained After Assault on Maduro in Venezuela - Reports
    WATCH: The Moment of Attempted Assassination of Venezuela’s Maduro Up Close
    Maduro Accuses Colombian Right-Wing Forces of Seeking Violence in Venezuela
    Ready for the NBA: Charming Parrots Play Basketball in Venezuela
    New Venezuela Cryptocurrency-Tied Bolivar Coming in August, Maduro Says
    Tags:
    investigation, accusations, assassination, Luisa Ortega Diaz, Nicolas Maduro, Jorge Arreaza, Colombia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse