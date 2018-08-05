Venezuelan Prosecutor Launches Probe Into Assassination Attempt of Maduro

Earlier in the day, Maduro said that he was attacked by several drones loaded with explosives during his address at a public event in Caracas. The president and the officials, who were present at the demonstration, were unhurt in the incident. However, a total of seven servicemen were injured in the attack, according to Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez.
“I want to announce that the Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation, three prosecutors were appointed [to probe the case],” the official said in a televised address.
The Venezuelan leader underlined that some organizers of the attack are living in the United States, and asked his US counterpart Donald Trump for help in bringing them to justice.
