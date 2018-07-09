Mexican Authorities Issue Danger Alert Over Stolen Radioactive Container

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Mexican authorities on Monday issued a danger alert after a container with radioactive substance was stolen in Mexico City.

The container with Iridium-192 was stolen in the Alvaro Obregon district of the Mexican capital. In total, the alert was issued in 11 states of the country, where the container might have been taken, the authorities said.

The authorities noted that the container might pose a direct threat to those who have abducted it. The criminals hijacked the car of a company engaged in industrial radiography, perhaps without knowing the presence of a dangerous cargo on board.

Radioactive materials frequently fall into criminals' hands in Mexico. Several such thefts were registered in 2017 and in February this year.