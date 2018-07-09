Mexican Authorities Issue Danger Alert Over Stolen Radioactive Container

The container with Iridium-192 was stolen in the Alvaro Obregon district of the Mexican capital. In total, the alert was issued in 11 states of the country, where the container might have been taken, the authorities said.
Radioactive materials frequently fall into criminals' hands in Mexico. Several such thefts were registered in 2017 and in February this year.
Radioactive material stolen from vehicle in Mexico City (again) — https://t.co/TjgYuBP8Ru pic.twitter.com/grZIBlbGPR— DEFCONWarningSystem (@DEFCONWSALERTS) July 9, 2018
