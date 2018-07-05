Bolivian President Undergoes Emergency Tumor Surgery

Bolivian President Evo Morales said he had a tumor removed during an emergency surgery after being taken to hospital for a routine check.

"At a routine examination they detected a small tumor that was successfully removed during an emergency surgery," he tweeted on Wednesday. The president added he was doing "100-percent fine" and would be discharged on Thursday.

Muy agradecido por toda su solidaridad, sus oraciones y bendiciones. En la revisión de rutina detectaron un pequeño tumor que ya fue intervenido satisfactoriamente en una cirugía de emergencia pero sin riesgo. Mañana recibo el alta. Estoy muy bien, ¡100 puntos!

According to Reuters, the president's office said Morales had been treated at a private clinic in the city of La Paz. However, Bolivian President reportedly gave no other details about where the tumor was found, or about the surgery itself.

The 58-year-old Evo Morales has been in power since 2006 and has signaled an intention to run for a fourth term next year.

In 2013, the Plurinational Constitutional Tribunal already allowed Morales to run for his third term despite the fact that the constitution prohibited such a move. The tribunal's ruling was made after a number of Bolivia's civil movements proposed the initiative, however, the country's opposition has largely criticized the move.

According to Reuters, Evo Morales previously underwent surgery in Cuba to remove a benign tumor from his throat and in Bolivia for football-related injuries to his knee.