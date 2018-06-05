Guatemalan Volcano Eruption Death Toll Rises to 69 - Authorities

According to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, it has received 69 bodies and only 17 of them have so far been identified.

The volcano Fuego located nearly 25 miles west of Guatemala City erupted on Sunday. The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala earlier announced that there were 65 victims.

Residents fled plumes of ash and smoke after Sunday's deadly eruption of the #Fuego volcano in Guatemala. which killed dozens of people, leaving hundreds more injured https://t.co/sKVWTPKt82 pic.twitter.com/wKxPdXc2Gb — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) 4 июня 2018 г.

The natural disaster has prompted the evacuation of 3,260 people, while 1.7 million people across the country have been affected by the volcano.

Earlier in the day ​Guatemalan authorities had reportedly suspended rescue operation in the distressed area due to the foul weather conditions and decreased eruption activity.

The representative of the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala, David de Leon, told Sputnik that the country hoped to tackle the consequences of the natural disaster with its own resources, despite the readiness of many states to offer their assistance.

On Monday, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales declared a three-day period of national mourning.