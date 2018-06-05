Guatemala Suspends Rescue Operation After Volcano Eruption - Reports

The volcano Fuego located west of Guatemala City exploded on Sunday leaving at least 33 people killed, according to the official data of the national disaster relief service. Local Media reported earlier about 60 victims.

The Guatemelan authorities decided to suspend search and rescue operations following the deadly eruption of volcano Fuego due to its decreased activity and foul weather conditions, local media reported. However, local authorities reportedly did not specify how long the pause would last.

The kind of convective cloud we do not want to see: a pyroclastic flow — from yesterday's major eruption of Fuego volcano, Guatemala. Numerous fatalities reported, over 200 people missing. Report via Red Climática Mundial pic.twitter.com/GbncLMfBRM — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 4 июня 2018 г.

​Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Monday declared a three-day period of national mourning.

Earlier in the day, the representative of the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala, David de Leon, told Sputnik that the country hoped to tackle the consequences of the natural disaster by its own resources, despite readiness of many states to offer assistance.

Path of the deadly #pyroclastic flows generated by the explosive eruption of Guatemala's #Fuego volcano on 3 June 2018 that killed 62 people with over 200 people missing — AFP/Getty Images/Sismologia Mundial's Photos pic.twitter.com/E8JZQlX7YT — jaime s. sincioco (@jaimessincioco) 4 июня 2018 г.

