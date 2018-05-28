Register
04:30 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iván Duque, candidato a la presidencia de Colombia

    Nobody for President: No Colombian Candidate Wins in First Election Round

    © REUTERS / Nacho Doce
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – While right wing Colombian candidate Ivan Duque saw 39.30 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election, leftist Gustavo Petro received 25.02 percent, and both will take part in a second round of voting, the National Electoral Council stated.

    The council issued its results Sunday after counting 91.68 percent of the ballots. if no candidate gets 50 percent, a second round in the presidential election will take place June 17.

    Colombia held its first election since a peace agreement was signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.

    FARC members and supporters wave flags with the new logo of the rebaptized FARC (Common Alternative Revolutionary Force), transformed into a political party following its disarmament, during the closing of their National Congress in Bogota. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Raul Arboleda
    Colombia's FARC Party Suspends Election Campaign Over Violent Protests
    Ivan Duque, 41, has vowed to toughen the terms of the peace accord and to charge former rebels for war crimes. Gustavo Petro, 58, has sparked excitement with pledgest o revise the country's economic policies and redistribute wealth from the rich to the poor.

    The region has long suffered from the activities of US-supported Colombian rebel groups. In 2016, the government of Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos hammered out a peace deal with FARC, transforming the militant group into a political party the following year. Around 1,200 former FARC insurgents are believed to have joined drug-trafficking factions, including the Oliver Sinisterra Front.

    Some areas abandoned by FARC saw a brief increase in violence due to the internecine skirmishes between local criminal gangs and remaining guerrilla groups, while the National Liberation Army (ELN)  reported illegal mining and drug trafficking.

    A Colombian Air Force helicopter takes off at a military base in Quibdo, Department of Choco, Colombia, on November 19, 2014, before heading to reinforce search operations of General Ruben Alzate who was kidnapped by the FARC
    © AFP 2018 / LUIS ROBAYO
    Santos: Colombia to Become First NATO Global Partner in Latin America
    The ELN, the second largest guerrilla group in the country after FARC, is estimated to have several thousand fighters and has been engaged in an armed confrontation with the country's authorities since 1964. In February 2017, the group also entered into peace talks with the Colombian government.

    According to Reuters, it was the fist time in Colombia's modern history that a leftist candidate has reached the second round of a presidential election.

    Related:

    Santos: Colombia to Become First NATO Global Partner in Latin America
    River Power: Hydroelectric Dam Bursts in Colombia
    Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Colombia Due to Flooding – Reports (VIDEO)
    Results of Probe Into 2016 Plane Crash in Colombia Revealed - Reports
    Colombia President Santos Awards US Military Medal for Help Ending Civil War
    Tags:
    first round, confrontation, campaign, poll, vote, election, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), National Liberation Army (ELN), Gustavo Petro, Ivan Duque, Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse