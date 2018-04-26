Colombia President Santos Awards US Military Medal for Help Ending Civil War

Santos presented the award during a visit to SOUTHCOM headquarters in Miami, Florida, the release explained.
"During the visit, Santos presented the Department of Defense’s geographic unified command with his country’s Orden de San Carlos (Order of San Carlos) Medal for SOUTHCOM’s unwavering support for Colombia’s peace and security throughout the years," the release said. "President Santos praised the strong cooperation and joint efforts between Colombia and the US, particularly through SOUTHCOM."
Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for a 2016 agreement that ended a 52-year insurgency waged by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, better known by the acronym FARC.
