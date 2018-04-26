Colombia President Santos Awards US Military Medal for Help Ending Civil War

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos awarded his nation’s Order of San Carlos to the US military for supporting efforts to end Colombia’s civil war, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

Santos presented the award during a visit to SOUTHCOM headquarters in Miami, Florida, the release explained.

"During the visit, Santos presented the Department of Defense’s geographic unified command with his country’s Orden de San Carlos (Order of San Carlos) Medal for SOUTHCOM’s unwavering support for Colombia’s peace and security throughout the years," the release said. "President Santos praised the strong cooperation and joint efforts between Colombia and the US, particularly through SOUTHCOM."

The Colombian government established the decoration in 1954 to recognize civilian and military recipients of Colombian and foreign nationality for "distinguished service to the nation, especially in the area of international relations," the release noted.

Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for a 2016 agreement that ended a 52-year insurgency waged by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, better known by the acronym FARC.