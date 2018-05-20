Register
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, in London, May 15, 2018

    WATCH Boris Johnson Show Off Dance Moves During Peru Visit

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Latin America
    What should you do when you aren’t invited to a royal wedding in your own country? Go on vacation to a Latin American country and pet monkeys!

    The foreign secretary was seen feeding a manatee over the weekend in Peru during his five-day tour of Latin America.

    He also seemed quite excited to visit a nearby village school in Santa Marta, situated on the bank of Amazon.

    When the school children started dancing to the drumbeat, Johnson joined in the celebration. Although Peru’s exotic weather left him flushed and sweaty, the foreign secretary did demonstrate some awkward dance moves.

    ​Johnson has become the first foreign secretary in over 50 years to travel to Peru and use his “charm offensive” to get close to the country’s minister.

    “His Amazon trip was designed to back up the Foreign Office's drive for closer trade and cultural links with South American states including Peru following Brexit,” the Telegraph reported.

    For that purpose, Mr. Johnson also met with a black spider monkey, also known as maquisapa negra, at the Amazon Rescue Centre, where he earlier fed a manatee some leaves and calf milk from a bottle.

    ​While feeding the animal, Johnson joked that the plump slow-moving creature reminded him of a member of the British parliament, but he decided not to reveal whom he was talking about.

    ​He later visited a stadium under construction in Peru’s capital Lima for next year's 2019 Pan Am Games athletic tournament, which the country is hosting.

    On Sunday, Johnson is due to visit Argentina, maybe there will be some more dancing there too.

    Tags:
    Brexit, visit, social media, Boris Johnson, Peru
