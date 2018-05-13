Russian Envoy to Mexico Prepares Mass World Cup Souvenir Hand Out

"Before the World Cup starts, Russian Ambassador to Mexico will hand them [copies of football-shaped artworks] to ambassadors and representatives of the World Cup participating nations," artistic group director Paul Zarkin said.
The Mexican exhibition of footballs that was closed earlier in the day will move to this summer's World Cup Finals host country Russia on May 28. The artworks had been exhibited in the center of Mexico City for almost a month.
The exhibition will take place in Moscow's Gostiny Dvor exhibition center during the entire tournament. Giant ball models symbolize all the 32 World Cup Finals participating nations.
Russia will host its first World Cup Finals from June 14 to July 15. The matches will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.
