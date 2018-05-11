Thousands of Austrian Fans Expected in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod for World Cup

"We're really counting on tourism and I hope that the figures of the year 2017, when only 600 Austrian tourists visited the Nizhny Novgorod Region, will remain nothing more than a memory and the number of visitors, coming for the World Cup matches and afterwards, will exceed thousands," Nikitin said after a meeting with Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Eigner.
The acting governor added that a lot of new hotels had opened in the region to accommodate tourists ahead of the World Cup.
Serbia has qualified for the upcoming tournament and will play Costa Rica, Brazil and Switzerland in Group E.
Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in 11 host cities. Nizhny Novgorod will host four group-stage matches, as well as one round of 16 game and a quarter-final.
