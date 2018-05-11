Register
15:10 GMT +311 May 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Stand of Nizhny Novgorod, a host city of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, at Youth Expo in Sochi during the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students

Thousands of Austrian Fans Expected in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod for World Cup

© Sputnik / Nina Zotina
Nizhny Novgorod
Get short URL
0 30

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region, which will host six 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, expects up to several thousand of tourists from Austria to come for the tournament this summer as well as afterward, the Nizhny Novgorod Region's acting governor Gleb Nikitin said on Friday.

"We're really counting on tourism and I hope that the figures of the year 2017, when only 600 Austrian tourists visited the Nizhny Novgorod Region, will remain nothing more than a memory and the number of visitors, coming for the World Cup matches and afterwards, will exceed thousands," Nikitin said after a meeting with Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Eigner.

The acting governor added that a lot of new hotels had opened in the region to accommodate tourists ahead of the World Cup.

READ MORE: How Will England Fare in the World Cup?— And a Premier League Review

Official design of the FAN ID for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
CC BY 3.0 / Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation / Fan ID. New design
Russia's FAN ID for FIFA World Cup a Hit Among Football Lovers, Travelers
The Nizhny Novgorod Region became the first Russian region the Austrian ambassador visited after presenting his letter of credence. Eigner said that although Austria would not play at the 2018 World Cup, Austrian fans would still come to Russia, especially those of Serbian descent.

Serbia has qualified for the upcoming tournament and will play Costa Rica, Brazil and Switzerland in Group E.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in 11 host cities. Nizhny Novgorod will host four group-stage matches, as well as one round of 16 game and a quarter-final.

Related:

Part of Kremlin's Restored Towers, Walls to Reopen Ahead of World Cup - Official
Putin to Attend Opening Match of 2018 FIFA World Cup - Kremlin
Preparations for Football World Cup in Russia Almost Complete - Putin (VIDEO)
Tags:
World Cup 2018, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse