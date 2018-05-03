Brazilian Authorities Say US Suspended Negotiations on Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Brazilian government on Wednesday said the negotiations with the United States on the exemptions from Washington’s tariffs on import of Brazilian steel and aluminuim had been called off at the initiative of the United States.

On Monday, Washington said it had reached preliminary agreements with Brazil to extend the exemptions.

"On April 26, the US authorities announced the decision to call off the negotiation process and to apply immediately to Brazil the additional duties, which had been temporarily suspended, or, as an alternative, to impose restrictive unilateral quotas without possibility of further negotiations," the Brazilian industry and foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

© AP Photo / Mark Duncan Washington Has No Intension Of Protracted Tariff Exemptions - US Commerce Chief