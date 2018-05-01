Tower-Block Ablaze Collapses in Sao Paolo, Number of Victims Unknown (VIDEO)

A huge fire has engulfed an apartment building, which is estimated to be between ten and twenty floors, in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo early on Tuesday.

The fire, which resulted in the partial collapse of the building on the Largo do Paisandu street in the center of Sao Paolo, started at 1:36 a.m. local time (4:36 GMT), the city's Fire Department spokesperson reported.

According to media reports, the apartment building was uninhabited, however, locals say that some squatters lived there. There has been no official reports on casualties yet but the Fire Department suggested that one person could be heard calling for help on the upper floors of the tower-block.

The footage published in social media shows terrifying moments of the fire-ravaged building collapsing.

The neighbouring buildings were evacuated and the area was cordoned off by the police. A total of 57 engines and 160 firefighters have responded to the emergency, trying to bring the fire under control.

The blaze broke out in two buildings on the Largo do Paissandu street on Tuesday, causing one of them to come down. The neighboring property is still on fire.

