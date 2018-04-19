Miguel Diaz-Canel Becomes Cuba's New Leader

Raul Castro, the 86-year-old now former head of the country's Council of State and Cabinet became the head of the Cuban state in 2008, succeeding his older brother and Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. Miguel Diaz-Canel is the first politician outside Castro family to rule Cuba.

The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (parliament) has elected Miguel Diaz-Canel as a new president of the country on April 19. 99,83% of the country's parliament delegates voted in his favor. He previously held the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the State Council of Cuba and was nominated for the highest post on April 18.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW