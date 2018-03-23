Venezuela’s Cryptocurrency Petro Sales Start Announced by Maduro

"Starting on March 23, all citizens and companies will be able to purchase ‘petros’ on a specialized website with yuans, rubles, Turkish liras, and euros, as well as with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, etherium and NEM," he said Thursday in a televised speech.
Maduro also announced he wanted to re-denominate the national currency, in a bid to stabilize the economy.
Venezuela is currently going through a severe economic crisis. In 2015 the country's economy was knocked out by the fall of prices on oil to 50 dollars per barrel. This left the population with shortages of food and medicine. The situation has been made worse by US sanctions, after Washington blocked its investors from buying Venezuelan debt.
