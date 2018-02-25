Venezuelan Security Forces Destroy Over 3.2 Tonnes of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The headquarters of drug dealers, which comprised 15 laboratories for production of illicit substances, and more than 3.2 tonnes of cocaine have been destroyed in Venezuela during a large-scale anti-drug operation carried out by the country’s security forces, the National Anti-Drug Office said.

According to the authorities, the drug dealers’ camp was located 700 meters (2,300 feet) away from the border with Colombia. Based on this fact, the authorities believe that the equipment, personnel and raw materials for the drug’s production were smuggled from the neighboring state.

The AVN news agency reported that the operation against drug mafia still continued.

© Flickr/ Joseph Remedor US Sanctions Venezuelan Vice President Over Drug Trafficking

Previous year, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control has introduced sanctions against Venezuelan Executive Vice President Tareck El Aissami under drug trafficking regulations.

Venezuelan Vice President said then that the sanctions were "pathetic and shameful aggression," noting that called for his supporters not to be distracted by the "mean provocations" in the face of the need to revive the national economy.