Venezuelan Security Forces Destroy Over 3.2 Tonnes of Cocaine

According to the authorities, the drug dealers’ camp was located 700 meters (2,300 feet) away from the border with Colombia. Based on this fact, the authorities believe that the equipment, personnel and raw materials for the drug’s production were smuggled from the neighboring state.
The AVN news agency reported that the operation against drug mafia still continued.
Venezuelan Vice President said then that the sanctions were "pathetic and shameful aggression," noting that called for his supporters not to be distracted by the "mean provocations" in the face of the need to revive the national economy.
