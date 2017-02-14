Venezuelan Vice President Calls US Drug-Related Sanctions 'Pathetic Aggression'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami slammed on Tuesday US sanctions against him which were put in place over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.
"I consider this pathetic and shameful aggression as the recognition of my role in the anti-imperialist revolution," El Aissami said on Twitter.
He also called for his supporters not to be distracted by the "mean provocations" in the face of the need to revive the national economy.
The US Finance Ministry also noted that El Aissami was a close associate of drug lords from Colombia, Venezuela and Mexico who had already been under US sanctions.
Long live Venezuela, the socialist republic.
American Socialist
i left America last year and currently in Mexico. i am considering moving to Venezuela.