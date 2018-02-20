Maduro Calls on Trump to Start Dialogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro invited US leader Donald Trump to launch dialogue between Caracas and Washington, setting the date and time for a meeting.

"Donald Trump has urged against interference in other countries' internal affairs. It is time to implement this [call] and engage in dialogue instead of aggression. A dialogue in Caracas or Washington? Time and place, and I will be there," Maduro posted on Twitter.

On February 4, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Washington was weighing sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector to increase pressure on the country's authorities and make them "return to constitutional process."

Over the last year, the United States sanctioned almost 50 Venezuelans for undermining democracy, according to the State Department.

Maduro, in his turn, said that Caracas is able to withstand pressure from the United States. According to Venezuela's president, the country is "Venezuela is constantly threatened by the world's most powerful empire."

Venezuela is currently in a deep economic and political crisis prompted by the fall of oil prices, and has been facing mass protests since spring. The manifestations were initially a response to the decision of the country's highest court to severely limit the parliament's legislative powers.