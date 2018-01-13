Mexican Leftist Presidential Nominee Denies Reports of Support From Russia

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador from the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) refuted rumors about getting support from other countries, including Russia.

"There is a huge dirty war ongoing. We have never had links to any foreign government. There are no links to the United States, Russia, the administration of [US President] Donald Trump, or the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin," Lopez Obrador was quoted as saying by the Reforma media outlet on Friday.

The same day, Enrique Ochoa, the leader of Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (IRR), argued that Lopez Obrador allegedlty received support from Venezuela and Russia.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Mexico Eduard Malayan called the rumors about Russia's alleged interference in the forthcoming election in the Latin American country "nonsense."

In December, US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster claimed that Washington was "concerned, increasingly concerned" over Russia's alleged "sophisticated campaigns of subversion and disinformation and propaganda," including via "cyber tools," and their use to influence elections worldwide, adding that "initial signs of [Russian interference] in the Mexican presidential campaign" have already been "seen."

Moscow has repeatedly denied claims that it interfered in the elections of any country, calling such claims "absolutely unsubstantiated."