07 January 2018
    Opposition supporters cheer during a rally where Salvador Nasralla reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

    'JOH Out': Thousands of Protesters Demand Resignation of Honduras President

    Latin America
    140

    During a massive protest rally in Honduras' second-largest city of San Pedro Sula, demonstrators demanded that the country's opposition leader Salvador Nasralla be recognized as the real winner of November's presidential elections.

    Thousands of people have taken to the street in Honduras' second-largest city of San Pedro Sula to say no to the re-election of the country' President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

    Referring to Hernandez' initials, protesters chanted the slogan "JOH, out is where you are headed." Many of them were carrying banners which read "Electoral fraud shall not stand," "No more political killings," and "Freedom for political prisoners."

    They called for Honduras' opposition leader Salvador Nasralla to be recognized as the real winner of the 2017 presidential elections.

    Nasralla, in turn, was quoted by the AP news agency as saying that the protest rallies will continue until Hernandez steps down.

    "The people are not going to put up with this imposition, so that the dictator can stay on. We're not going to stop until we get the corrupt out of power," he emphasized.

    In mid-December, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Honduras announced the reelection of Hernandez as the country's president after a three-week ballot count.

    TSE president David Matamoros said that Hernandez received 42.95 percent of votes, while his opposition rival Nasralla managed to obtain 41.24 percent.

    In December, at least 17 people were killed in street protests in Honduras after the opposition declined to recognize the results of the November 26 presidential elections in the country.

    Opposition activists insisted on a complete recount of what they slammed as a fraudulent vote, or even a second round of voting. However, this is not provided for in the country's constitution.

