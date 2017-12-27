Brazil Declares Venezuelan Charge D’Affaires Persona Non Grata

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Brazil decided to declare Venezuelan charges d'affaires in the country Gerardo Antonio Delgado Maldonado a persona non grata, local media reported.
The step was made in response to Venezuela's decision to declare Brazilian ambassador and Canadian charges d'affairs personas non grata, the O Globo media outlet reported on late Tuesday.
Brazil and Argentina have been criticizing Venezuelan authorities for a long time. Recently, Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes said that Brazil will propose suspending Venezuela from the sub-regional Mercosur trade bloc, which comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela. Later that day, the bloc announced that it made a decision to suspend the membership of Venezuela in the organization.
Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked the Pope Francis to protect him from "aggression" from other Latin American countries — Argentina and Brazil. The President appealed to pontiff to help prevent a US invasion of Venezuela.
