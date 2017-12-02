Argentina to Examine Objects Found During Search for Missing San Juan Submarine

So far, it remains unclear whether the objects are related to the missing vessel.

Argentinian authorities will examine four objects discovered during the search for the San Juan submarine at a depth of 477 meters, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi announced on Friday.

"We have to count on the submersible vehicle [that will] have to do a visual inspection, to confirm or not if those contacts are something metallic that might suggest they are the submarine," Balbi was quoted by Sky News as saying.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that the depth of almost 500 meters, where the search is being carried out, is incompatible with human life, adding that there is "no chance of survival" for the crew members aboard the missing vessel.

The four unidentified objects were found a day after officials announced they would end the rescue mission for the submarine, but continue the search for wreckage in the ocean.

The San Juan submarine with a crew of 44 went missing on November 15, while en route from Ushuaia to Mar del Plata. According to the Argentine Navy, a likely explosion had been registered in the area close to where the last contact was made.