Venezuelan President's Supporters Hold Pro-Independence Demonstration in Caracas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The supporters of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took to the streets of Caracas to show their support for consolidation of the independent and sovereign state, local media reported Monday.

The "Great Anti-Imperialist March" started near the headquarters of the Public Ministry, located at Carabobo Park square, Caracas at 9 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT), according to Venezolana de Television (VTV) channel.

Venezuela plunged into turbulence in March, when the Venezuelan Supreme Court decided to restrict the power of the legislature. The decision was immediately reversed amid a backlash, but supporters of the parliament, who strive for the dismissal of the court members, started protests in early April.

The protests were further fueled by the July 30 Constituent Assembly vote. Venezuela's opposition, as well as the European Union and the United States, among other countries, have refused to recognize the body's legitimacy.

In August, US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering a "military option" for Venezuela. Following the statement, US Vice President Mike Pence launched a trip to Latin American states to win their support for intervention in Venezuela, but the attempt failed.