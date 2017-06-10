Brazil President Resists Police Interview in Corruption Probe

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Temer was given a day to respond to 82 questions on his suspected backing of hush money payments and illegal campaign financing in a widespread corruption probe. His defense team returned the questionnaire alongside a list of 48 reasons why he would not comment, the Globo newspaper said.

"The questionnaire is an attack on his dignity and the position he occupies, as well as an infringement on various legal provisions and individual rights enshrined in the constitution," Temer’s lawyers said in a letter addressed to Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin.

Brazil’s top court is looking into claims that Temer used illegal funds to finance the 2014 election campaign where he ran side-by-side with President Dilma Rousseff. One justice has so far spoken in favor of removing Temer from office, while three said he should stay.