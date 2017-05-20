Honduras Recalls Top Diplomat from Venezuela Amid Unrest

"The Secretariat for External Relations and International Cooperation informs the national and international public that the government has called back for consultations сharge d'affaires Fernando Suarez Lovo," the statement read.
The ministry emphasized it wanted to bring up to date its knowledge of the situation in Venezuela.
Honduras is one of several Latin American countries that have recently condemned violence against protesters in Venezuela, where at least 45 people have died in clashes since early April.
