Honduras Recalls Top Diplomat from Venezuela Amid Unrest

© AP Photo/ US Adds 8 Individuals to Venezuela Sanctions List

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Honduras has recalled its top diplomat in Caracas for consultations, the nation’s foreign ministry said Friday after almost two months of street protests in Venezuela.

"The Secretariat for External Relations and International Cooperation informs the national and international public that the government has called back for consultations сharge d'affaires Fernando Suarez Lovo," the statement read.

The ministry emphasized it wanted to bring up to date its knowledge of the situation in Venezuela.

Honduras is one of several Latin American countries that have recently condemned violence against protesters in Venezuela, where at least 45 people have died in clashes since early April.