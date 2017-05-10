US Moves in Venezuela Expose Washington’s Hypocrisy on Russia

"I think it’s a measure to maximize pressure," Dominguez explained. "This fascist offensive against the Bolivarian government of Venezuela is losing momentum, even though it’s becoming more violent."

​"I think the reason why they’re going for this is because the situation is slipping through their hands, and this can be justified on the grounds that they’re trying to use the Organization of American States (OAS) in a very intense manner, seeking to isolate Venezuela, to apply the democratic charter, to suspend it from the organization in order to create the conditions for external intervention."

The OAS, which Venezuela recently decided to leave, is a regional coalition that includes, Canada, the US Latin America and the Caribbean. Dominguez explained it was organized by Washington after its victory in World War II, in order to exert its influence over the rest of the Americas.

Dominguez pointed out that the body has supported every Latin American regime change instigated by the US. Cuba, which was expelled from the organization in 1962, has referred to the OAS as the "US Ministry of Colonies."

Dominguez also noted that Louis Almagro, current secretary general of the OAS, is a former leftist politician in Uruguay known to commiserate with right-wing functionaries like Republican Marco Rubio of Florida and former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe.

Loud and Clear Host Brian Becker noted that the Senate proposal is a bipartisan effort supported by supposed liberals like Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen and even Tim Kaine, the vice presidential running mate for Hillary Clinton.

Quoting the measure, Becker said the "Senators proposed that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the USAID work with the OAS to 'support the efforts of independent media outlets, to broadcast distribute and share information beyond the limited channels made available by the government of Venezuela.'" He pointed out that, in interfering with Venezuela’s government, the US is guilty of precisely the kind of tampering it has accused Russia of in the 2016 elections.

Dominguez replied, "Absolutely, it violates every principle of international law. But what is even more hypocritical is the fact that all the demands from US politicians regarding violations of this or that protocol and this or that treaty and so on, the United States has refused to sign any of them.

"The United States is not a signatory to any treaties regarding human rights and other such documents that it demands the Venezuelan government hold, which is completely ridiculous."