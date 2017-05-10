Register
05:21 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro

    US Moves in Venezuela Expose Washington’s Hypocrisy on Russia

    © AP Photo/ Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 16970

    The US Senate is seeking $20 million for regime change efforts in Venezuela as violent right wing protests continue. Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear spoke with Middlesex University professor Dr. Francisco Dominguez about why Washington is interfering with Venezuelan politics and how this fits into Washington’s historical pattern in the region.

    "I think it’s a measure to maximize pressure," Dominguez explained. "This fascist offensive against the Bolivarian government of Venezuela is losing momentum, even though it’s becoming more violent."

    ​"I think the reason why they’re going for this is because the situation is slipping through their hands, and this can be justified on the grounds that they’re trying to use the Organization of American States (OAS) in a very intense manner, seeking to isolate Venezuela, to apply the democratic charter, to suspend it from the organization in order to create the conditions for external intervention."

    The OAS, which Venezuela recently decided to leave, is a regional coalition that includes, Canada, the US Latin America and the Caribbean. Dominguez explained it was organized by Washington after its victory in World War II, in order to exert its influence over the rest of the Americas.

    Dominguez pointed out that the body has supported every Latin American regime change instigated by the US. Cuba, which was expelled from the organization in 1962, has referred to the OAS as the "US Ministry of Colonies." 

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with businessmen in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Miraflores Palace
    Venezuela’s Maduro Calls for Constituent Assembly to 'Try to Attain Peace’

    Dominguez also noted that Louis Almagro, current secretary general of the OAS, is a former leftist politician in Uruguay known to commiserate with right-wing functionaries like Republican Marco Rubio of Florida and former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe.

    Loud and Clear Host Brian Becker noted that the Senate proposal is a bipartisan effort supported by supposed liberals like Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen and even Tim Kaine, the vice presidential running mate for Hillary Clinton.

    Quoting the measure, Becker said the "Senators proposed that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the USAID work with the OAS to 'support the efforts of independent media outlets, to broadcast distribute and share information beyond the limited channels made available by the government of Venezuela.'" He pointed out that, in interfering with Venezuela’s government, the US is guilty of precisely the kind of tampering it has accused Russia of in the 2016 elections. 

    A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the Escudo Soberano 2015 (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure
    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello TPX
    Venezuela's Human Rights Ombudsman Lashes Out at US for Exerting Pressure

    Dominguez replied, "Absolutely, it violates every principle of international law. But what is even more hypocritical is the fact that all the demands from US politicians regarding violations of this or that protocol and this or that treaty and so on, the United States has refused to sign any of them. 

    "The United States is not a signatory to any treaties regarding human rights and other such documents that it demands the Venezuelan government hold, which is completely ridiculous."

    Related:

    Anti-Government Protesters in Venezuela Come Under Fire of President Supporters
    At Least 2 People Killed in Venezuela During Protests Against President Maduro
    At Least Four Killed in Protests Against Maduro in Venezuela
    Death Toll of Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela Reaches Seven
    Lock and Load: Brazil, Venezuela Lead Latin American Arms Race
    Tags:
    regime change, Organization of American States, US Senate, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Canada Poll Comic
    Giving America the Cold Shoulder
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok