MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – According to the National Electoral Council, which has processed more than 90 percent of votes, Lenin Moreno, a candidate from Ecuador’s ruling PAIS Alliance party, is winning the election with over 51 percent of votes while Guillermo Lasso from the opposition Creo-Suma alliance is gathering less than 49 percent.

¡Qué lástima! Brotes de violencia en Quito, Esmeraldas, Ibarra y Azogues.

Lo que no logran en las urnas, quieren lograrlo por la fuerza. — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) April 3, 2017

​“Too bad! Outbreaks of violence in Quito, Esmeraldas, Ibarra and Azogues. They [opposition] try to achieve through violence what they have not achieved during the elections,” Correa wrote on his Twitter page.

​According to the TVC broadcaster, clashes between supporters of the Ecuador’s opposition and police erupted near the National Electoral Council’s building in Quito.

Lasso has already said the opposition may demand recount of votes.