Moreno Winning Ecuador’s Presidential Election With 51% of Votes

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Moreno’s opponent Guillermo Lasso, a candidate from Ecuador's opposition Creo-Suma alliance, is said to have got 48.96 percent of votes.

Following the announcement of results Lasso said that opposition may demand vote recount.

Moreno, the Ecuador's former vice-president, was the leading candidate following the first round of the election that was held in February. At the time no candidate gained 50 percent of votes which is necessary to win at the first round of the election.