Maduro Accuses US of Pressuring Gov'ts to Support Venezuela's Affairs Meddling

MEXICO (Sputnik) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of putting pressure on foreign governments to ensure their support in meddling in Venezuela's affairs.

"The [US] State Department has mobilized all of its ambassadors around the world, putting pressure on governments in order to be able to intervene in Venezuela," Maduro said as quoted by the Globovision broadcaster on Tuesday.

The president added that a rally against the US interference would be held on March 26 and that he would personally take part in it.

The US-Venezuelan relations particularly worsened over alleged human rights violations during protests in Caracas against the government of Maduro in February 2014. In December 2014, former US President Barack Obama approved sanctions, targeting several individuals allegedly responsible for the human rights violations.