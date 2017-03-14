MEXICO (Sputnik) — Mexico plans to strengthen trade ties with Russia and the European Union against the backdrop of bilateral relation issues with the United States, Secretary of Agriculture Jose Calzada Rovirosa said on Tuesday.

"We must diversify, we will go back to Russia, they want to buy Mexican beef and pork, and we will intensify our relations with the European Union, which is interested in our honey, nut, meat and tropical fruits," the secretary said during his working visit to the Coahuila state, as quoted by the Secretariat.

The minister admitted that some 78 percent of all Mexican agricultural goods were currently being exported to the United States, adding that in 2016, the United States imported agricultural goods for some $25 billion, with the total volume of the Mexican agricultural export in 2016 being $29 billion.

On March 1, US President Donald Trump announced that the construction of the wall along the US southern border with Mexico will begin ahead of schedule. Mexican authorities stated repeatedly that they were not going to pay for the construction of the wall.