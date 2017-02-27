Register
14:58 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Uruguayan President-elect Tabare Vazquez gives the thumbs up sign during a press conference where he announced his cabinet picks for his next term in Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014

    Uruguay's President Invites Putin to Visit Country’s Historic 'Russian Town'

    © AP Photo/ Matilde Campodonico
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    116030

    Colorful nesting dolls, folk dances, street signs in Cyrillic lettering, kebabs, dumplings and kvass – these are things San Javier, a small town nestled on the banks of a river of the same name, is famous for. This is also the place Uruguayan President Tabare Vasquez has invited his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin to visit.

    The town of almost 2,000 honors the cultural traditions of the Russian settlers who crossed the Atlantic more than a century ago to start a new life from the ground up.

    Proud as they are of their heritage, the residents of San Juan have managed to build their own identity by emulating some of the ways and habits of their new homeland.

    Even though they can dance Russian folk dances, most of the townsfolk prefer mate to tea and speak a very basic version of Russian.

    Looking for a better life

    The first 300 families belonging to the Russian sect New Israel arrived in Uruguay in May 1913 seeking religious freedom, of which they were denied under Emperor Nicholas II.

    Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez
    © AFP 2016/ Yoshikazu TSUNO
    Russia, Uruguay Presidents to Discuss Anti-Terror Fight in Moscow on Feb.16 - Ambassador
    Their leader, Vasily (Basilio) Lubkov had been imprisoned in Russia as a religious dissident.

    Many of the settlers followed Lubkov out of purely materialistic reasons though.

    “They were illiterate and did not understand the ideas of New Israel, but Lubkov promised them land and better working conditions in Uruguay, a prosperous country with a mild climate,” Olga Sanin, deputy director of the Maxim Gorky Culture Center in Montevideo and a descendant of the first Russian settlers, told Sputnik Mundo.

    Reality proved less optimistic though as the Russian settlers were ill-prepared for Uruguay’s humid and rainy climate.

    Helped by local farmers they eventually managed to build log houses and a schoolhouse and started farming.

    The settlers introduced Uruguayans to sunflower oil and the never before seen cultures of beekeeping and apiculture. They grew vegetables and cultivated flax, built Russian stoves and many other things.

    A search for identity

    The first Russian settlers did not speak Spanish and lived a secluded life under the leadership of Vasily Lubkov who was trying to recreate God’s Kingdom on earth which was seriously complicating the newcomers’ integration into local society.

    Shunned and ridiculed by the local Creole population, the settlers’ children eventually stopped speaking Russian.

    The integration process accelerated during the mid-1920s, after Lubkov and about a dozen families of his supporters returned to Russia.

    Those who stayed started opening up to local traditions.

    Meanwhile, new Russian migrants running away from the revolution were bringing in political, rather than religious, ideas.

    As a result, the Russian community was becoming increasingly secular and was quickly integrating into the local society.

    The Russian settlers were still trying to connect with their faraway homeland.

    To keep the traditions of the first settlers alive, they founded a local branch of the Maxim Gorky Cultural Center in Montevideo.

    After the Second World War, when relations between the Soviet Union and Uruguay normalized, Russian Uruguayans were actively invited to return.

    Several families responded to this call and left, but soon almost all of them returned.

    New persecution

    During the military dictatorship in Uruguay from 1973-1984, the most active supporters of contact with the Soviet Union were purged. The Maxim Gorky Center was closed down, its interiors destroyed, the folk dance costumes burned and holidays outlawed.

    Flag of Uruguay
    © Flickr/ Linda
    Uruguay, Russia May Sign Military Cooperation Deal in September- Uruguay Defense Ministry
    The symbol of resistance to military dictatorship was Vladimir Roslik a native of San Javier, a graduate of the Peoples’ Friendship University in Moscow and member of Uruguay’s Communist Party. 

    In April 1984, he was arrested and died from constant beatings in prison. Calls to investigate Roslik’s murder were made by newspapers, foreign diplomatic missions, the Vatican and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

    In fact, after this event, the military junta, which was forced by public pressure to take responsibility for Roslik’s death, was overthrown, and power was transferred to a civilian government.

    Today, the Russian physician Vladimir Roslik is considered a national hero in Uruguay.

    “During the years of the military dictatorship many in San Juan told their children not to speak Russian as soldiers went from house to house looking for banned literature and even accusing people of meeting the crews of Soviet submarines at Puerto Viejo,” Olga Sanin said.

    Return to cultural roots

    Even though memories of the military dictatorship are still fresh on the minds of many of those living in San Javier, they are now looking for ways to bring back the Russian spirit in Uruguay.

    Uruguay's President Jose Mujica
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Uruguay Hopes to Increase Deliveries of Meat, Dairy Products to Russia
    “Despite the tragic memories I still believe in maintaining cultural ties with Russia and speak Russian,” said Olga Sanin, who is also a Russian language teacher.

    Uruguay’s President Tabare Vasquez has invited President Vladimir Putin to come to Uruguay and join him on a visit to San Javier which is home to a small community of descendants from Russia.

    “Together we could visit San Javier to meet the descendants of the 300 families from Russia who arrived there at the turn of the 20th century,” Vasquez said when meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this month.

    There are an estimated 7,000 ethnic Russians currently living in Uruguay.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia, Uruguay Presidents to Discuss Anti-Terror Fight in Moscow on Feb.16
    Russia, Uruguay Stand Against Arms Race in Space, Sign Defense Cooperation Deals
    Sputnik Launches High-Tech Radio Studio in Uruguay
    Tags:
    Russian settlers, cultural ties, town, invitation, Maxim Gorky Center, People’s Friendship University of Russia, Vladimir Roslik, Olga Sanin, Tabare Vasquez, Vladimir Putin, Uruguay
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      THIS is where Russia BELONGS. Where is WANTED, LOVED.
      At least they try. Invest there. BUY , create. place industries of whatever is available there. Fish around there.
      Create a mutual protection PACT and anti color revolutions and all coups protections.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok