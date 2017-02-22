Register
04:31 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Mexico’s 500 peso note shows muralist Diego Rivera on the front and his wife and fellow artist Frida Kahlo on the back.

    Mexican Central Bank to Provide Some $20 Bln in Currency Hedges to Aid Peso

    © Photo: mcoin.ru/arvchiv
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    15101

    The Central Bank of Mexico will provide up to $20 billion in currency hedges to aid the national currency that has seriously depreciated over the last months, the bank said in a statement.

    Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump end their joint statement at Los Pinos, the presidential official residence, in Mexico City. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Peso Falls Against Dollar After Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — According to the statement, issued on Tuesday, the Central Bank was instructed to launch the liquid exchange program, amounting for some $20 billion, which would cover exchange risks, without resorting to the international reserves.

    The bank's statement already led to the growth of the Mexican peso exchange rate, with the currency gaining 1.18% against the US dollar.

    The Mexican peso has fallen to record lows since last year. In early January, the exchange rate of peso against the US dollar renewed its historical minimum on in the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump's statements that the country would proceed with the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

    Related:

    Mexican Peso Drops to Historical Low in Wake of Trump's Wall Remarks
    Mexican Peso Drops 1.5% After Ford Cancels Plans for New Plant in Mexico
    Mexican Peso Falls Over 5% Amid Incoming Results From US Election – Market Data
    Tags:
    peso, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Hermes
      Good news for people that own a lot of pesos,but who does nowadays.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok