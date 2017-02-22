Mexican Central Bank to Provide Some $20 Bln in Currency Hedges to Aid Peso

The bank's statement already led to the growth of the Mexican peso exchange rate, with the currency gaining 1.18% against the US dollar.
The Mexican peso has fallen to record lows since last year. In early January, the exchange rate of peso against the US dollar renewed its historical minimum on in the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump's statements that the country would proceed with the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.
Good news for people that own a lot of pesos,but who does nowadays.
