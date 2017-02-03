New Drug Cartel Emerges in Mexico After El Chapo’s Extradition to US - Reports

Guzman’s Sinaloa drug cartel, named after his home state, smuggles cocaine from Colombia through Mexico to the United States. Sinaloa is responsible for a major portion of cocaine, heroin and marijuana sold in the streets of the United States.
"El Chapo" Guzman was extradited to the United States in January, to face a sentence of life in prison for operating a criminal drug organization and being involved in other drug-related crimes in New York.
Guzman escaped from the Altiplano maximum security prison on July 11, 2015, using an underground tunnel. Mexican authorities searched for El Chapo for months before finally capturing him and sending him back to Altiplano.
In May 2016, Mexico said it would extradite Guzman to the United States.
Where there's a demand there's a supply, and unfortunately with the addictive nature of much of this product, the supply assures the demand.
