Shooting at Mexican Nightclub Result of Personal Conflict, Local Governor Says

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Some four people were killed and twelve other were injured as a result of a shooting in the popular Mexican resort town Playa del Carmen, Telesur television channel reported Monday.

"The intolerance and conflict between two people resulted in these events, which are filling us with outrage… the preliminary results of the investigation show that as a result of the conflict between the two people, one of them shot the other. The security officers interfered with the clash… the conflict provoked panic and chaotic escape of the visitors, who trampled a stumbled woman, who, unfortunately, died later," Gonzalez said in a statement.

The incident took place at the Blue Parrot nightclub at about 2:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on Monday during the final night of the BPM Festival, a popular international electronic music event, which attracts people from all over the world.

As a result of the shooting, two Canadians, a Colombian, an Italian and a Mexican nationals were killed, media reported citing the local authorities.

Russian Consul in Mexico City Dmitry Bolbotd told RIA Novosti that there were no Russian nationals among the victims of the incident.

