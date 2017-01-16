Four Killed in Shooting at Music Festival in Mexican Resort Town - Organizers

© AFP 2016/ HECTOR GUERRERO Casualties Reported in Shooting at Nightclub in Mexican Resort Town (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier media reports suggested that five were killed in the shooting. The shooting started at about 2:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT). The death toll may reach 12 people, according to eyewitnesses, the EDM Sauce electronic dance music journal reported, adding that at least eight rounds were fired.

"It is with great sadness to share that police have confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen earlier today, which resulted in four fatalities and twelve injured," the statement read.

According to preliminary findings, the shooting is not considered a terrorist attack.