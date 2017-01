MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The exchange rate of Mexican peso against the US dollar renewed its historical minimum on Wednesday in the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump's statements that the country would proceed with the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

The national currency dropped to 22.04 peso per dollar.

The Mexican peso took hit when Trump won in the US presidential elections in November. The currency lost 13 percent against the US dollar within one day.

Trump has repeatedly said that he would build a wall along the US-Mexico border if he is elected president, in order to stop undocumented Mexican migrants from crossing into the United States.