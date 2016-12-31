Venezuela Formally Accepts Transfer of Mercosur Presidency to Argentina

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – "Venezuela, after completing its management and participation in the main treaties is passing the temporary presidency of Mercosur to Argentina," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, posting her official letter to Mercosur members, where she says that Venezuela is making a "formal transfer" of the presidency.
Argentina’s Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra announced earlier this month that Argentina was assuming the rotating presidency of Mercosur and that there would be no traditional presidential summit.
Venezuela was officially notified of having its membership in Mercosur suspended earlier in December.
Earlier this year, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay of uniting against Caracas on the Mercosur presidency transfer issue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)