Register
20:18 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    A Venezuelan National Guard stands guard as workers recover the valuables after a supermarket was looted in Ciudad Bolivar

    Profit From Starvation: Venezuela's Food Traficking Problem

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 7920

    The Southern American country of Venezuela is on the verge of starvation with food trafficking now as prolific as the illegal drugs market.

    Since the collapse in the price of oil in 2014, the Venezuelan government could not afford to import enough food for the population. The nationalization of farms and foods by former President Hugo Chavez led to their neglect. 

    And when Venezuelans were hungry, they rioted, which meant current president Nicolas Maduro handed control of the country's food to the military.

    One businessmen told the AP that he paid millions to Venezualan officials, including the food ministry as people became more and more hungry. Food contracts were changing hands for US$20 million more than market prices.

    Ships importing food are often made to wait at sea before docking until they are paid off, cargo is then unloaded, customs officials take a cut before the food is driven out of the port on trucks, with drivers often having to pay military officials at checkpoints to get through.  

    It's reported that bribery delays shipments which can also lead to food rotting at sea while people on land are starving while illegal markets run by the military who sell corn flour 100 times more expensive than the government's set price.

    Bitcoin
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Venezuelans Switching to Use of Bitcoins for Payments, Necessity Purchases

    The consequence of hyperinflation on the population is leaving desperation among the people. Supermarket shelves are left empty, electric blackouts are becoming a regular occurrence and the country is lacking around 80 percent of its basic medical supplies.

    Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been named 2016's person of the year by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

    The award if given to a person that the OCRRP believes has done the most in the world to advance organized criminal activity and corruption.

    Related:

    Maduro Calls Withdrawal of Venezuela's Largest Banknote 'Monetary Upheaval'
    Venezuela Delays 100-Bolivar Note Withdrawal Amid Reported Currency Sabotage
    Venezuela Expects Average Oil Price to Rise to $50-60 Soon – Oil Minister
    Tags:
    corruption, looting, hospitals, hunger, starvation, children, food, trafficking, Nicolas Maduro, Hugo Chavez, South America, Latin America, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok