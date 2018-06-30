Brace by Mbappe Helps France Defeat Argentina 4-3, Make it to Quarter-Finals

Argentina faces group C winners France in their round of 16 match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kazan at 17:00 local time [14:00 GMT].

France has won 4-3 against Argentina in the first World Cup's found of 16 game in the city of Kazan, with French striker Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), who was named the man of the match, scoring a brace in the second half.

Argentina's striker Sergio Aguero managed to score with a free header in stoppage time in an attempt to save the game, but France held on to move through to the last eight.

© REUTERS / Pilar Olivares Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - France vs Argentina - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 30, 2018 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal

In the beginning of the second half, Argentina was leading 2-1 after goals by midfielder Angel Di Maria in the 41st minute and defender Gabriel Mercado in the 48th. However, goals by France's Benjamin Pavard and Mbappe in the 57th and 64th minutes respectively have turned the course of the key game.

© REUTERS / Dylan Martinez Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - France vs Argentina - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 30, 2018 France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot

The deadlock was broken in the 13th minute when France forward Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty, awarded for Argentina defender Marcos Rojo's foul on Kylian Mbappe.

France will face either Portugal or Uruguay in quater-final, while Argentina have been eliminated from the tournament.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has become France's longest-serving manager after leading his side against Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match on Saturday.

The match between France and Argentina was played in front of a sell-out crowd of 42,873 fans, according to FIFA's official Twitter account.